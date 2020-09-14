Benjamin Kheng, Marian Carmel and lewloh to play inaugural Flock At The Nest concert

Next month, Benjamin Kheng, Marian Carmel and lewloh will take the stage for the debut edition of Singaporean concert series Flock At The Nest.

Flock At The Nest is a new concert series conceptualised by promoters 24OWLS in collaboration with a brand new live music venue, The Nest, supported by the National Arts Council of Singapore.

Flock At The Nest was initially intended to be a live concert series curated for artists to showcase their original music, with the performers and production crew trading tips on how to best improve their performances.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and associated restrictions on live performances, Flock At The Nest has since transitioned into a virtual concert series. Musicians will still perform and pre-record sets at the live music venue, with the show being streamed online until crowds are permitted again.

The first edition of Flock At The Nest featuring Kheng, Carmel and lewloh will take place Friday, October 9 from 8 to 9pm. The livestream will be ticketed, with viewers having until 11:59pm on Sunday, October 11 to watch the gig as many times as they want. Tickets to the first edition of Flock At The Nest can be found here for S$15.

The Nest is situated at the Pasir Panjang Power Station A – the decommissioned power station where, last December, organisers 24OWLS hosted the first edition of the Alex Blake Charlie Sessions. Artists in the music festival’s female-first lineup included Kero Kero Bonito, Cate Le Bon, Charly Bliss, Dream Wife and more.

Check out a sneak peek – and clips of the performances – of The Nest via Flock At The Nest’s line-up trailer below.

In a statement, Kheng praised the “natural reverb” of The Nest. He added, “It’s just cool to bring music into unconventional spaces. The more unconventional, the better I’d say. I can imagine so many more things happening here, like performance arts pieces. It’s such an open space. To perform in such a breathable area felt really nice.”

“I missed performing so much, I teared up just being able to make music with my friends again,” Carmel said in a statement. “The space is so nice too – I can only imagine what it must be like to actually hold shows here. What an honour to be playing alongside artists whom I admire.”

Kheng, Carmel and lewloh will be joined onstage at Flock At The Nest by a rotating roster of supporting musicians such as Evan Low, Joshua Lee, Lisa Haryono and Vishaal Raj.

Kheng, who is also a member of pop group The Sam Willows, released the solo project ‘A Sea That Never Stops’ in June. Carmel’s most recent release is the single ‘Still Here’. lewloh recently played a short set for Tonehouse Live Sessions alongside other Singaporean artists like Subsonic Eye and Stopgap.