Benjamin Kheng shares music video for new single ‘Baby Mama’

His second solo single of the year

By Surej Singh
Credit: Benjamin Kheng Official YouTube

Singaporean singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng has released a new music video for his latest single, ‘Baby Mama’.

The single, and accompanying music video, were released on Friday, November 5. The Jeremy Kieran-directed clip sees Kheng falling in love with a dancer in a bar.

Watch the video for ‘Baby Mama’ below.

‘Baby Mama’ tells the story of a whirlwind romance that isn’t good for either parties involved, even though they can’t seem to make a clean break from one another. “She’s not my baby mama not my doll / This ain’t some kinda ride or die / She just wanna see me fall / And I’m just wanting more more,” Kheng sings.

‘Baby Mama’ marks the Sam Willows member’s second single of the year, following ‘Fresh Feelings’ with Taipei-based rapper and R&B singer J.Sheon in January.

Last year, Kheng collaborated with fellow singer-songwriter Gentle Bones for the latter’s single ‘Better With You’, which received a sci-fi themed music video in January. In an interview with NME, Gentle Bones – real name Joel Tan – called ‘Better With You’ “the best song I’ve done to date”. The single featured on his debut album ‘Gentle Bones’.

