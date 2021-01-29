Benjamin Kheng teams up with J.Sheon on ‘Fresh Feelings’

Singaporean pop artist Benjamin Kheng has released the new single ‘Fresh Feelings’, featuring Taipei-based rapper and R&B singer J.Sheon.

The upbeat song bears distinct gospel and musical theatre influences, from the backing choir to the bright keyboards. “The track is kind of an anti-flex song,” Kheng said in a statement. “It’s about not being afraid to take a knee for a queen, and wilfully surrendering to the feeling about being helplessly in love.”

On it, Kheng sings self-deprecatingly about being in awe of his newfound romantic interest: “She’s a five-foot-ten / I’m a five out of ten… My fellas said ‘I heard of this girl, she got an old reputation, you better beware’ / It’s so hard to be a person, I just wanna be a chair.” Hear it below:

Advertisement

The gospel influence on ‘Fresh Feelings’ was a big motivator for J.Sheon to jump on the song, he said: “When I first listened to Ben’s demo, I was blown away because this was the genre I always wanted to try out. I have never gotten to experiment with more gospel and soulful styles, so this was the perfect project. Although we worked on the song virtually, the collaboration went smoothly and we really connected with each other.”

‘Fresh Feelings’ is Kheng’s first solo release since his 2020 EP ‘A Sea That Never Stops’, which was his first solo project. Prior to that, Kheng was active as part of The Sam Willows, who went on hiatus in 2019.

Late last year, Kheng collaborated with Gentle Bones on his single ‘Better With You’. Earlier this week, they released a music video for the track that nodded to iconic sci-fi shows like Star Trek and Doctor Who.

In December, Kheng also performed at Back To Live, a two-night concert series at Marina Bay Sands that marked Singapore’s biggest concerts since lockdown. He co-headlined the first night with Sezairi.

Advertisement

‘Fresh Feelings’ is J.Sheon’s first release of 2021. It follows the tracks ‘Sherry Bomb at 12AM’ and ‘Love Is Dead’, released last year.