Benny Blanco remixes three BTS fan favourites in new medley

Benny Blanco has released a brand-new medley of three BTS fan favourite songs, in collaboration with the K-pop boyband.

BTS announced yesterday (May 26) that they would be joining forces with the American record producer on a special remix, that would feature three of BTS’ songs chosen by the group’s fanbase, known as ARMY.

The medley features remixed version of the singles ‘Fake Love’, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’, all done by Blanco. Meanwhile, the accompanying visualiser includes snippets from the individual songs’ respective music videos or footage from the group’s live performances.

Taking to his TikTok page to promote the remix, Blanco shared that he had received an email from a representative of the band requesting to collaborate on the remix in promotion of the boyband’s forthcoming June album, ‘Proof’.

“Everyone knows I’m BTS’ biggest fan,” he wrote on the TikTok,. “So I immediately started working on this remix.” He then followed-up by showing a clip of the behind-the-scenes process of the medley’s creation.

Benny Blanco notably attended the K-pop juggernauts’ sold-out Las Vegas show of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ tour, and has collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber, Calvin Harris, Halsey and more.

BTS’ upcoming album, due out June 10, will be a 48-track compilation that traces the septet’s storied career thus far through a combination of previous releases and new tracks that will “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS”.

‘Proof’ was first teased at the last show of the band’s recent four-night sold-out Las Vegas residency, when a date of “2022.06.10” – June 10 – came up on screen at the end of the show, alongside the tagline: “We are bulletproof.”