Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud share new album ‘The Plugs I Met 2’

Benny The Butcher has released his new album ‘The Plugs I Met 2’ – you can listen to it below.

The nine-track project, which arrives four months after Benny was shot during an attempted robbery, features guest verses from the likes of 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones and late rapper Chinx.

Unlike the first volume of ‘The Plugs I Met’ which had Alchemist, Daringer and a number of others handling the beats, the sequel to the Griselda rapper’s 2019 project is produced entirely by New York’s Harry Fraud.

Although it was recorded at the same time as last year’s critically acclaimed, Hit-Boy-produced ‘Burden Of Proof’ album, Benny said the energy on his latest effort is very different.

“I recorded ‘Burden Of Proof’ in Cali with Hit-Boy and ‘The Plugs I Met 2’ in Brooklyn with Harry and you can hear that influence,” Benny explained. “I came in as an underdog, to filling out my position as one of the elite rhymers in the industry. ‘Plugs 2’ expands upon that mindset; the same confidence, same attitude, cocky, but I still have something to prove”

“‘Plugs 2’ is the story of a hustler who has realised success but understands how fragile it is,” added Harry Fraud. “Lyrically, the album shows Benny reflecting on what he’s sacrificed to get here and what he’ll need to do to continue his rise to the top.”

He concluded: “With this project, we set out to transport the listener into a world that was lush, but still gritty, triumphant, but still emotional and sonically diverse across the board.”

You can listen to ‘The Plugs I Met 2’ below:

To celebrate the release of the album, Benny also shared a new video for ‘Plug Talk’ featuring 2 Chainz. You can watch the Wizard-directed video below.

Earlier this month, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats released new album ‘Unlocked 1.5’, which is a reimagining of their 2020 collaboration ‘Unlocked’.

The new version of the eight-track EP features a number of guest appearances from the likes of Benny The Butcher, Arlo Parks, Joey Bada$$ and more.

Meanwhile, Benny’s Griselda crew mate Conway The Machine recently hinted that a collaboration with Eminem and The Alchemist could be on the way.

The US rapper said he was “just here for the comments” when he was asked why he had re-tweeted the rumour from his own account. No official confirmation of a collaboration has been given.