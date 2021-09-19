Benny The Butcher explains why he’s not on Drake or Kanye’s new album

Benny The Butcher has explained why he’s not on Drake’s new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ or Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’

During a Twitch interview with Connected, Benny The Butcher was asked if the Drake collaboration he’s been teasing since 2019 was left off of ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

“Drake is Drake. He’s the biggest artist in the world, so ain’t no tellin’ where that song gon’ land,” Benny said. “We got the song, I played it for all the homies. It’s a vibe and he gotta place that where he sees fit to it.

“I feel like it definitely would have fit in and definitely would have mixed things up, but I also see why he didn’t put it on there,” he added.

He then went on to address the people asking why he wasn’t on ‘DONDA, even though fellow Griselda Records members Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn did feature on the track ‘Keep My Spirit Alive’.

Benny admits that he was at the house with West and “heard some beats but then I shot back to Atlanta. I had things I had to do.”

“I don’t think Ye wanted me on there,” he continued. “I don’t care about it but it’s cool. I got all types of rapper homeboys that’s friends, that’s dope, that’s legends. Everytime they’re dropping an album, I’m not asking why I’m not on that stuff.”

“He got what he was looking for and I think the song sounded perfect. It ain’t need me on there.”

At the start of the year, Benny The Butcher released his new album ‘The Plugs I Met 2’.

The nine-track project, which arrived four months after Benny was shot during an attempted robbery, featured guest verses from the likes of 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones and late rapper Chinx.