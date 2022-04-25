Berdendang Bergoyang Festival extends to three days, adds 20 new acts including Isyana Sarasvati and Basboi

Jakarta’s Berdendang Bergoyang Festival has added an extra day to its October event and 20 acts to its line-up, including Isyana Sarasvati and Basboi.

Among the acts newly announced on the festival’s social media pages on April 24 are Seringai, Reality Club, Vira Talisa, Ungu, Teza Sumendra, The SIGIT and .Feast. They join a line-up that was already packed with artists like Pamungkas, HIVI!, IDGITAF and Tuan Tigabelas.

Berdendang Bergoyang likely still has more artists up its sleeve, if its previous hint that more than 75 acts will perform is to be taken seriously – and especially now that the festival, originally a two-day event taking place October 29-30, will now run for three days over October 28-30. Check out its latest line-up announcement below.

Berdendang Bergoyang will be held at Istora Senayan, Jakarta. The first wave of Early Bird tickets for the festival has already sold out, but with the new announcement, all Early Bird festival tickets sold so far will now be honoured as three-day tickets free of charge (inclusive of tax).

One-day passes are now available at IDR350,000 for each day, while three-day passes are available under the pre-sale 1 price of IDR498,000. Once pre-sale 2 begins, the price for three-day passes will increase to IDR690,000 before being sold at the general price of IDR790,000 each.

Berdendang Bergoyang debuted as a single-day event in 2018 and 2019 before expanding to two days in February 2020. It has featured acts like Tulus, Hindia and Kunto Aji in previous instalments. Like many other festivals, it was forced to go virtual in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival announcements have been pouring in for Indonesia this month. Just this weekend, We The Fest confirmed its return in September and the new festival PestaPora unveiled a 64-artist-strong line-up. Other festivals Indonesian music fans can look forward to this year include Java Jazz in May, JogjaROCKarta in September and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds at an undetermined date.

International artists that have already announced concerts in Indonesia this year include Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.

The line-up for Berdendang Bergoyang Festival 2022 so far is:

Reza Artamevia

Cita Citata

Ungu

Isyana Sarasvati

Setia Band

Basboi

Jamrud

Vierratale

T-Five

Teza Sumendra

Mahalini

Seringai

Reality Club

Tony Q Rastafara

Vira Talisa

Faye Risakotta

J.Rocks

.Feast

Kelompok Penerbang Roket

The SIGIT

Rossa

Kahitna

Rizky Febian

Project Pop

Pamungkas

Armada

The Changcuters

HIVI!

Nadin Amizah

Marcell Siahaan

Feel Koplo

IDGITAF

Masdo

Iwa K

Fourtwnty

D’Masiv

Barakatak

Nidji

Souljah

Saykoji

Laze

The Panturas

Tuan Tigabelas

Ibel

Manutized

Sun D

Mister Nobody

Dikta

Prontaxan

Ras Muhamad

Adrian Khalif

Yovie & Nuno

Irama Pantai Selatan

Cream

P Double

Skastra

Kuburan Band

Yahya

Oomleo Berkaraoke

Madah Bahana

Pemuda Sinarmas

Coconut Treez