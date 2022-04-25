Berdendang Bergoyang Festival extends to three days, adds 20 new acts including Isyana Sarasvati and Basboi

Jakarta’s Berdendang Bergoyang Festival has added an extra day to its October event and 20 acts to its line-up, including Isyana Sarasvati and Basboi.
Among the acts newly announced on the festival’s social media pages on April 24 are Seringai, Reality Club, Vira Talisa, Ungu, Teza Sumendra, The SIGIT and .Feast. They join a line-up that was already packed with artists like Pamungkas, HIVI!, IDGITAF and Tuan Tigabelas.
Berdendang Bergoyang likely still has more artists up its sleeve, if its previous hint that more than 75 acts will perform is to be taken seriously – and especially now that the festival, originally a two-day event taking place October 29-30, will now run for three days over October 28-30. Check out its latest line-up announcement below.
Berdendang Bergoyang will be held at Istora Senayan, Jakarta. The first wave of Early Bird tickets for the festival has already sold out, but with the new announcement, all Early Bird festival tickets sold so far will now be honoured as three-day tickets free of charge (inclusive of tax).
One-day passes are now available at IDR350,000 for each day, while three-day passes are available under the pre-sale 1 price of IDR498,000. Once pre-sale 2 begins, the price for three-day passes will increase to IDR690,000 before being sold at the general price of IDR790,000 each.
Berdendang Bergoyang debuted as a single-day event in 2018 and 2019 before expanding to two days in February 2020. It has featured acts like Tulus, Hindia and Kunto Aji in previous instalments. Like many other festivals, it was forced to go virtual in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Festival announcements have been pouring in for Indonesia this month. Just this weekend, We The Fest confirmed its return in September and the new festival PestaPora unveiled a 64-artist-strong line-up. Other festivals Indonesian music fans can look forward to this year include Java Jazz in May, JogjaROCKarta in September and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds at an undetermined date.
International artists that have already announced concerts in Indonesia this year include Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.
The line-up for Berdendang Bergoyang Festival 2022 so far is:
Reza Artamevia
Cita Citata
Ungu
Isyana Sarasvati
Setia Band
Basboi
Jamrud
Vierratale
T-Five
Teza Sumendra
Mahalini
Seringai
Reality Club
Tony Q Rastafara
Vira Talisa
Faye Risakotta
J.Rocks
.Feast
Kelompok Penerbang Roket
The SIGIT
Rossa
Kahitna
Rizky Febian
Project Pop
Pamungkas
Armada
The Changcuters
HIVI!
Nadin Amizah
Marcell Siahaan
Feel Koplo
IDGITAF
Masdo
Iwa K
Fourtwnty
D’Masiv
Barakatak
Nidji
Souljah
Saykoji
Laze
The Panturas
Tuan Tigabelas
Ibel
Manutized
Sun D
Mister Nobody
Dikta
Prontaxan
Ras Muhamad
Adrian Khalif
Yovie & Nuno
Irama Pantai Selatan
Cream
P Double
Skastra
Kuburan Band
Yahya
Oomleo Berkaraoke
Madah Bahana
Pemuda Sinarmas
Coconut Treez