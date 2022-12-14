BERWYN has shared two new songs ‘3450’ and ‘Chasing Lights (demo)’

BERWYN has shared two new tracks ‘3450’ and a demo of ‘Chasing Lights’.

They follow the Trinidad-born, Romford-raised rapper, singer, songwriter and producer’s first new material of 2022 – ‘Path To Satisfaction’ – which came out last month.

Speaking about the two new tracks, which you can listen to below, he said: “‘3450’ understands the trauma that has been left by other experiences, it dwells on what has shaped who I am.

Advertisement

“‘Path To Satisfaction’ completely anticipates the future, ‘3450’ takes away the anticipation and settles on reflecting. It’s a song for individuals who have experienced trauma – sometimes things happen that are out of your control and they leave an imprint on you, it stays with you. It’s a little therapy session. ‘Chasing Lights’ continues that reflection in the present moment, after the unpacking. A little window into where my head’s at with it all now. All in all I’m just dancing along my own timeline”

BERWYN, who won Best New Act From The UK at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 back in March, was handpicked to support Elton John at his BST Hyde Park show earlier this summer, alongside other support acts Rina Sawayama, Gabriels, Let’s Eat Grandma, Thomas Headon, Tom A Smith and Juanita Euka.

The rapper also recently announced details of a UK tour in 2023, any remaining tickets for which you can purchase from here.

You can check out BERWYN’s 2023 UK tour dates below.

March 2023

14 – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

15 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

16 – Canvas, Manchester

17 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

19 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

20 – Thekla, Bristol

21 – The Globe, Cardiff

26 – Chalk, Brighton

27 – KOKO, London