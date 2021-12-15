Best Coast recruit The Linda Lindas for raucous new single ‘Leading’

Best Coast have teamed up with The Linda Lindas on their new track ‘Leading’.

The song will be a bonus track on the forthcoming deluxe release of Bethany Cosentino and co.’s 2020 album ‘Always Tomorrow’, which is out on January 7.

The track, which you can listen to below, finds Cosentino grappling with reality as she sings: “I’m a believer in a healthy dose of pessimism/ ‘Cause expectations are just resentments waiting to happen/ But one can only take so much/ And I just think I’ve had enough.”

‘Leading’ is just one of several new bonus tracks that feature on the expanded edition of the record along with ‘All Alone’, ‘Sweetness’ and ‘Birthday’ as well as a cover of Sheryl Crow’s ‘If It Makes You Happy’.

“Not being able to tour and having an album that seemingly got swept under the rug before it really ever even stood a chance, did a number on me not just as an artist, but also as a human being,” Cosentino told Consequence Of Sound.

“So as ‘Always Tomorrow’ turns two years old, and we finally set out to tour the album the way it was meant to be toured in the first place, the album evolves into something brand new.”

The record was awarded three stars by NME and was described as “fun, self-aware surf rock that’s high on ideas but low on ambition.”

Earlier this month, The Linda Lindas shared a new track called ‘Nino’, which followed on from ‘Oh!‘ and ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ – the latter of which caught the attention of Tom Morello. The song serves as a preview of the teen LA punk outfit’s forthcoming debut album.