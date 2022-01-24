Betty Boo returns with ‘Get Me To The Weekend’, her first solo single in 30 years

Betty Boo has returned with her first solo single in 30 years – listen to ‘Get Me To The Weekend’ below.

The singer’s new solo release, announced last week, is her first since 1992’s ‘GRRR! It’s Betty Boo’.

The track premiered on Rylan’s BBC Radio 2 show earlier today (January 24), and is the first preview of a new solo album that’s set to be released later this year.

Listen to ‘Get Me To The Weekend’, which samples ‘Love Action’ by The Human League, below.

Betty Boo made her breakthrough as guest vocalist on The Beatmasters’ Top 10 single ‘Hey DJ/I Can’t Dance (To That Music You’re Playing)’ in 1989.

Betty Boo released two albums – 1990’s ‘Boomania’ and 1992 follow up ‘GRRR! It’s Betty Boo’ – before she retired her solo career.

She went on to write songs for other pop artists such as Popstars band Hear’Say and Girls Aloud, including the former’s Number One hit ‘Pure And Simple’ and the latter’s three singles ‘Mars Attack’, ‘Boogie Down Love‘ and ‘Love Bomb‘ from their 2003 album ‘Sound Of The Underground’.

Speaking to NME about working with Girls Aloud previously, she said: “Post-pops star it was like being an ex-footballer and working at a club – although not as well paid. It was a bit shit.”

She added: “Managing vocals on a group is difficult because you want to feature all of them equally and not turn up the best singer, because the others get upset. I worked with one girl band – not Girls Aloud – and one of their mums came into the studio demanding: ‘Can you turn my daughter’s mic up?’. I’m like: ‘Get the fuck out of my studio!’”