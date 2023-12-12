Beyoncé accused of copying Japanese designer for ‘Renaissance’ tour robot headpiece

Beyoncé has allegedly copied a Japanese designer for her ‘Renaissance’ tour robot headpiece.

Hajime Sorayama is an acclaimed illustrator known for his detailed, hyperfeminine, erotic robots. In the past, he has worked with The Weeknd, where he erected a giant statue of one of his robots for his current ‘After Hours Til Dawn‘ tour.

Now, the artist has accused Beyoncé of mimicking one of his designs for a headpiece she wore during the ‘Renaissance’ tour. He took to Instagram to write: “Yo Beyoncé, you should have asked me “officially” so that I could make much better work for you as like my man The Weeknd”.

He then shared a photo of the headpiece in question, along with its similarities to one of his illustrations.

Beyoncé’s look seems to have taken its cue from Thierry Mugler’s 1995 AW95 collection. Some outlets report that the collection itself apparently took inspiration from Sorayama’s robots as well as the anime film Metropolis. Others report that Sorayama actually worked with the fashion legend himself, but it is currently unclear whether this is true.

The singer recently released her ‘Renaissance’ tour concert film, which featured a brand new track ‘MY HOUSE’ in the end credits.

NME reviewed the ‘Renaissance’ tour at its first night in London and gave it four stars, remarking: “It’s refreshing to witness the playfulness that runs through the whole show; nobody could possibly deny that Beyoncé is one of music’s most talented titans, but there’s now a lightness to her performance which offers up something new.”

In recent news, Taylor Swift opened up about her relationship with Beyoncé and responded to comparisons between the ‘Renaissance’ and ‘Eras’ tour: “There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé,” she said. “Clearly it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”