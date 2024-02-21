Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to hit Number One on US country chart

Beyoncé has become the first Black woman to reach Number One on the US country chart with her new single ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’.

The singer released the song earlier this month when announcing her eighth studio album ‘Renaissance Act II’, which is due to arrive on March 29. She also shared the track ’16 Carriages’ from the upcoming record.

Now, ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ has topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart – making Bey the first Black female artist to achieve this feat.

She is also the second solo female act – with no accompanying featured artists – to debut at Number One, with Taylor Swift achieving this in 2021 with her re-recorded versions of ‘Love Story’ and ‘All Too Well’.

Additionally, Beyoncé is the first woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hip Songs charts since these run-downs began in 1958. The only other artists to have led both charts are Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ray Charles and Morgan Wallen.

Yesterday’s chart update (February 20) reflected the seven days leading up to February 15, meaning ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ (released February 11) earned its positions after just four days of tracking.

According to entertainment data company Luminate, the single was streamed 19.2millon times and downloaded 39,000 times in the US during this period. ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ debuted at Number Two on the Hot 100 chart.

’16 Carriages’, meanwhile, debuted at Number 38 on the Hot 100 and Number Nine on Hot Country Songs. Both charts combine sales, streams and radio airplay.

‘Act II’ serves as the second instalment of what is expected to be a ‘Renaissance’ trilogy of albums.

Meanwhile, Azealia Banks has spoken out against Beyoncé’s new country-tinged direction, saying that she is “setting herself up to be ridiculed”.