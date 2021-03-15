Beyoncé is now the holder of the record for most Grammy wins by a female artist and by any male or female singer.

The star has picked up three awards at the Grammys 2021 ceremony tonight (March 14) – Best Music Video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’, Best R&B Performance for ‘Black Parade’, and Best Rap Performance for her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’.

Grammys host Trevor Noah announced that Beyoncé had tied the record after she accepted the latter award with the Houston rapper. At the time, Alison Krauss also held the record with 27 wins.

Advertisement

When she won Best R&B Performance, she officially broke the record, scoring her 28th victory. “I am so honoured, I’m so excited,” she said when accepting the award.

“Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It’s been such a difficult time so I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.

HISTORY MADE: Beyonce wins 28th Grammy Award, passes Alison Krauss to become the most decorated woman in Grammys history. pic.twitter.com/h0F483lADC — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021



“This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life, since nine years old. I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night.”

Beyoncé now has the same amount of Grammys as producer Quincy Jones. Only one person has more wins than her – the late conductor Georg Solti holds the record for the most Grammys victories with 31.

Beyoncé won her first three Grammys with Destiny’s Child, adding to her total with her first solo victories at the 2004 ceremony. She is also the most-nominated female artist in the awards show’s history with 62 nominations so far.

The star was reportedly in talks to perform ‘Savage’ with Megan Thee Stallion at tonight’s event, but eventually opted not to perform.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter has started her own Grammys tally, picking up her first award tonight. Carter was credited on Beyoncé’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ so will receive a Grammy for its Best Music Video win. She is now the second-youngest ever winner at nine years old.

Beyoncé also congratulated her daughter during her speech for Best R&B Performance, saying she was “so proud” of her.

Other winners at tonight’s Grammys include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Fiona Apple. You can check out all the winners from the Grammys 2021 here.