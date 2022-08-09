Beyoncé calls Madonna a “masterpiece genius” in thank you note for ‘Break My Soul’ remix

Beyoncé has thanked Madonna for allowing her to interpolate ‘Vogue’ in her ‘The Queens Remix‘ of ‘Break My Soul‘.

The pop star sent a note and a bouquet of flowers to Madonna, which the latter shared to her Instagram Story earlier today (August 9). “Thank you, Queen,” Beyoncé wrote in the thank you letter, “I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius.”

The note continued: “Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.”

Advertisement

Last week, Beyoncé shared the latest reworking of ‘Break My Soul’, the lead single from her seventh studio album ‘Renaissance‘.

‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’ interpolates Madonna’s 1990 classic ‘Vogue’ and pays tribute to legendary Black female artists including Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross, as well as iconic ballroom houses including the House of Aviance and the House of Xtravaganza.

It marked the fifth official remix for ‘Break My Soul’, riding hot on the heels of a four-track remix EP that Bey dropped last Thursday (August 4), less than a week on from ‘Renaissance’ (released on Friday, July 29).

That release features new spins on the song, which initially arrived as the first preview of ‘Renaissance’ in June, by Honey Dijon, will.i.am, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the release of Beyoncé’s new album, a news anchor in Philadelphia snuck 15 of the R&B titan’s song titles into a live-broadcast traffic report.

Advertisement

‘Renaissance’ has also become Bey’s highest-charting album in every major market.