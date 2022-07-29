Beyoncé celebrates ‘RENAISSANCE’ release with lyric videos, addresses album leak in statement

Beyoncé has celebrated the release of her seventh album, ‘RENAISSANCE’, with the song-by-song premiere of lyric videos for each track, as well as multiple statements thanking fans for their patience and dedication.

Each of the album’s 16 songs will receive its own video, premiered in order of their appearance on the tracklisting with a two-minute countdown between them. The videos for the first eight songs on the album – including a new one for ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ – have been premiered thus far. Take a look at the video for ‘I’M THAT GIRL’ below, and keep an eye on Beyoncé’s YouTube channel here for the remaining handful.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has shared a statement addressing the fact that ‘RENAISSANCE’ leaked online ahead of its release today (July 29), thanking fans for “calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early”.

In a handwritten letter posted to her Instagram profile, Beyoncé commended her loyal fanbase for not engaging with the pirated versions of the record, saying she’s “never seen anything like it”.

She went on to express gratitude for the “love and protection” she’d received from them, noting: “It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep.”

Beyoncé also shared a statement about the release of ‘RENAISSANCE’ – which was revealed earlier to be the first instalment in a project spanning three separate “acts” – on her official website, noting that all three parts of the project have been completed, and were recorded over three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the statement, which was also included as part of the album’s physical materials, Beyoncé said that working on ‘RENAISSANCE’ was creatively fulfilling as it “allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world”.

She continued: “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. Place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Beyoncé went on to thank her children, Rumi, Sir and Blue, for helping to foster “the space, creativity, and inspiration” that she embraced on the album, as well as her husband and “muse”, Jay Z, who she said “held me down during those late nights in the studio”.

She also gave mention to her late uncle, Johnny – to whom she dedicated her GLAAD Vanguard Award in 2019 – pointing out that “he was the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve[d] as inspiration for this album”.

Furthermore, Beyoncé shouted out “all of the pioneers who originate culture” and “all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long”, declaring ‘RENAISSANCE’ to be “a celebration for you”. And to her fans, Beyoncé addressed a message of hope: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Have a look at the full statement below:

‘RENAISSANCE’ was first announced on June 16, with ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ landing as its first and only single a few days later. At the time, it was teased that the album would feature country and dance tracks. The full tracklisting was revealed last Thursday (July 21), alongside a list of credits for its various contributors. That list may not be fully accurate, however, as Kelis has claimed she was sampled on a track without permission.