Beyoncé drops ‘America Has a Problem’ remix with Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé has released a remix of her ‘Renaissance’ track ‘America Has a Problem’ featuring a new verse from Kendrick Lamar.

The new version opens with a breakneck verse from Lamar in which he says he is an “honorary Beyhive” member and references artificial intelligence. “Hold up, wait a minute / Even AI gotta practice cloning Kendrick,” Lamar raps during his verse. “The double entendre, the encore remnants / I bop like tin men, the opps need ten men.”

The single’s cover art features the American flag made up in what appear to be red, white and blue bullets. Listen to the ‘America Has a Problem’ remix below:

It’s not the first time Beyoncé and Lamar have collaborated on a song together. Lamar featured on Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ track ‘Freedom’ in 2016. In 2019, he appeared on ‘NILE’, a track from Beyoncé’s The Lion King soundtrack album ‘The Gift’.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé delivered the debut live performance of ‘America Has a Problem’ – among several other songs from ‘Renaissance’ including ‘Cuff It’ and ‘Break My Soul’ – during the first date of her world tour in support of her latest album.

Setlists on Beyoncé’s tour have also included numerous fan favourites, such as ‘Love on Top’, ‘Crazy in Love’, ‘Formation’ and ‘Drunk in Love’. The tour is set to continue until late September, with dates in Europe, the UK and North America included in the itinerary.

Both Beyoncé and Lamar released their latest albums – ‘Renaissance’ and ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ – last year. Both albums featured in the top five of NME‘s best albums of 2022. In a four-star review of ‘Renaissance’, NME said that with the album, Beyoncé had “added another remarkable record to her repertoire, this time one to continue leading the charge to bring Black culture back to the forefront of house and dance scenes”.