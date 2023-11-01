Beyoncé gets “really mean” backstage, says her mother Tina Knowles

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has jokingly recalled how the singer can get “really mean” when she’s backstage at her shows.

During a recent interview with Sherri Shepherd, Tina was asked what it was like being backstage at Beyoncé’s shows – to which she playfully revealed that the pop star can get “mean”.

“We laughed about this recently because I was saying, ‘Girl, you get really mean back there,’” Tina told the host as the audience laughed along. “And I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore because I used to do the quick change.”

She continued, adding that it was something they both used to joke about in the past and the multi-Grammy-winner is always apologetic when she lets the fast pace of the show affect her “in the heat of the moment”.

“We laugh because she used to do [2007 song] ‘Flaws and All’, and she would say, ‘I’m a bitch in the morning.’ And I be like, ‘And the evening too,’” Tina added. “After we get off, she say[s], ‘Mama, I’m so sorry.’ And I’m like, ‘I know.’ And sometimes she be crying. And I was like, ‘She crying ‘cause she know she just said some crazy stuff to us.’”

She explained: “But that’s the heat of the moment. Because you trying to get your shoes on and everybody’s waiting. If someone’s messing up or they lose the shoes, you messed up the whole show.”

Later in the interview, the singer’s mother shared how proud she is of her granddaughter Blue Ivy for taking to the stage with Beyoncé and performing a dance routine for every night of the ‘Renaissance’ tour.

“Me and her dad [Jay-Z], we were together every night. He would come to the front, where I was, and watch that,” she explained.

“I was in tears and he was grinning so hard, I thought his face would hurt. I was nervous the first night because she’s only 11 years old… to get in front of 70,000 people at 11 is huge.”

She also told the host that part of the reason why Blue Ivy does so well on stage is because she hasn’t yet grasped the magnitude of the events, and that instead of focusing on the thousands of people watching, she “just loves to dance”.

“She was watching the girls rehearse [and] she said, ‘I think I’m ready to go on stage,’” Tina recalled, saying how the on-stage appearance arose. “Her mom said, ‘No, no, I don’t think so, Blue.’ And then thought about it, and said: ‘If you work hard and you really come with it, then we’ll let you go one time.’ So it was supposed to be a one-time thing. It was magical.”

In other Beyoncé news, last week (October 26) the singer officially announced that her concert film Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will be released in cinemas worldwide on December 1.

This came as she confirmed on Instagram the film will launch on the same date around the world – including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and South America.