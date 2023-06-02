Beyoncé gives her sunglasses back to a fan after a security scuffle

Beyoncé treated a fan to a pair of her sunglasses during the second night of her ‘Renaissance’ world tour concert in London.

A fan named Valentino Rodrigues posted a now-viral TikTok video of the exact moment in which the pop megastar removed her Off-White sunglasses and threw them into the crowd. However, security quickly intervened after Rodrigues seemed to have gotten into a small altercation with a nearby fan who also caught the glasses at the same time. The security guard ultimately ended up walking away with the sunglasses.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Rodrigues explained: “When the sunglasses were thrown, initially my friend Khalid caught them, but there was a girl next to him who, I think, might have also caught them.”

“The girl who tried to snatch the glasses away from my friend called security over. She was really just on the side of, ‘If I’m not gonna have them, no one will,'” he added.

Beyoncé walked back to his section during her song ‘Heated’ and tossed Rodrigues the glasses once more. This time, the fan was able to catch and keep them. He was told that the sleek, futuristic looking shades are estimated to be worth around $53,000.

In response to a comment that read “security is a hater”, Rodrigues posted a follow up video to his TikTok, where, as he puts on the glasses, said: “I don’t know about you guys but I can’t see the haters.”

The ‘Renaissance’ tour started in Stockholm, Sweden earlier this month, while the first of five shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium took place on May 29.

The pop star also brought out her daughter Blue Ivy on stage as a surprise for the crowd for performances of ‘My Power’ and ‘Black Parade’, and shared a message on her Instagram celebrating the 11-year-old and her big moment on stage.

During her show on May 30, Beyoncé sang ‘River Deep, Mountain High’ in tribute to the late Tina Turner. This comes after the singer recently said that “I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner”, while she also paid her respects by writing a message to the singer on her website last week.