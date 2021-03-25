Beyoncé has paid tribute to Adele, Cardi B and more to mark this year’s Women’s History Month.

Writing in a post on her website titled ‘Women’s History Month: The Entertainers’, the singer honoured “the women entertainers (and sports greats) who rose to the occasion in delivering stand out feats that made us all shine”.

Bey’s message was accompanied by a black-and-white grid displaying the portraits of her 20 chosen women, including the aforementioned stars as well as Megan Thee Stallion, Mariah Carey and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You).

Advertisement

The singer also paid homage to her former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, and her sister Solange Knowles. You can see the image below.