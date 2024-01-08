Destiny’s Child reunite for surprise intimate one-off performance

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child fame recently reunited for a private one-off performance.

The band rose to fame in the late 1990s after releasing their most popular and best-selling album ‘The Writing’s On The Wall’ with the original line-up of Knowles-Carter, Rowland and childhood friends LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Robinson. The final line-up included Williams and, as a trio, they delivered some of the band’s most decorated singles including ‘Cater 2 U’, ‘Survivor’ and ‘Independent Woman Part 1’. Destiny’s Child separated in 2006.

Over the weekend, Rowland’s husband – talent manager Tim Weatherspoon – celebrated his 50th birthday at a Los Angeles lounge. At the party, his wife and her fellow bandmates surprised guests with an impromptu performance. They sang a special rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ that, according to Page Six, guests called a “highlight” of the celebration.

The band have reunited numerous times across the last five years. They first joined forces during Beyoncé’s 2013 Super Bowl halftime performance. The following year, Knowles-Carter and Rowland featured on Williams’ most popular track, ‘Say Yes’, and performed at the 2015 Stellar Gospel Music Awards. In 2018, they shocked the world again by teaming up at Beyoncé’s historic “Beychella” Coachella headline show.

Michelle Williams told The LA Times that the reunion was “a blessing”, noting: “Beyoncé and Kelly — they’ve been in the game for, what, 23 years? Me just 18 years. And when people see us together they still lose their minds!”

She continued, “People are asking, ‘When y’all gonna tour? When y’all gonna put out new music?’ It’s been 14 years since we’ve had an album together, and people are still asking.”

Five years later, they reunited again backstage at the Houston stop of the record-setting ‘Reinassance’ tour in 2023. In the trailer for the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé , the black and white video showed the trio as well as Luckett and Robinson embracing lovingly. All five members also attended the red carpet premiere for the concert documentary.

There haven’t been plans for Destiny’s Child to release any new material in 10 years. However, Beyoncé’s father and the band’s manager Matthew Knowles wants them to make “one last album” before they officially disband.

He told Entertainment Tonight that he’d “certainly support” another album from the band: “I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed and, hopefully, they do [it] one last time in their career. Hopefully, they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”

In other news, Beyoncé’s groundbreaking tour grossed over $579million (approximately £454million), making it the second highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist. The only woman to surpass this figure is Taylor Swift. Her current ‘Eras’ tour has been named the highest-grossing tour of all time and the first ever to earn over $1billion.