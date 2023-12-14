NewsMusic News

Beyoncé nearing billionaire status after ‘Renaissance’ tour and movie

That comes despite her film suffering a sharp drop at the US box office over a week after its release

By Damian Jones
Beyoncé
Beyoncé performs onstage during the 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR' at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 1, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé is nearing billionaire status following her ‘Renaissance’ tour and concert film.

According to a new estimate by Forbes magazine, the singer’s net worth has increased by nearly $300million (£235.6million) this year to $800million (£628.3million).

A major bump to Beyoncé’s net worth came from her tour, which ran from May to October and hit 39 cities in 17 countries, with $579million (£455.7million) in revenue, making it one of the highest-ever grossing tours.

Another stream that contributed was the recently released Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, which she wrote, directed and produced.

That comes despite the film suffering a sharp drop at the US box office over a week after its release.

It initially topped the US domestic box office following its release on December 1.

However, the film has now fallen to fifth place after earning $5million (£3.98million) in its second weekend, a 77 per cent drop, taking its total US haul to $28million (£22million), and $33million (£26million) globally.

It comes after Renaissance initially stormed the US box office, taking in $21million (£16million) in North America in its opening weekend. However, it fell short of Taylor Swift‘s recent Eras Tour film, which made $92.8million (£73.9million) in its opening weekend and took $250million (£199million) globally across its run.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé commemorated the 10th anniversary of her self-titled album by releasing the bonus track, ‘Grown Woman’, to streaming platforms yesterday (December 13).

Upon its release, NME awarded ‘Beyoncé’ four stars, writing: “Instead the low-key, moody production throws the spotlight on the words and the images brought to play by Beyonce as serious album artist, encompassing bulimia, post-natal depression, the fears and insecurities of marriage and motherhood, and lots and lots of sex.”

