Artists including Beyoncé, Noel Gallagher and The Who‘s Roger Daltry have donated clothes, amplifiers and other items to a charity auction.

Teenage Cancer Trust‘s ‘Star Boot Sale’, which opened yesterday (April 23) and runs until May 6, sees a signed bag by Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child, Noel Gallagher’s Stan Smith Adidas trainers, Brian May of Queen‘s signed Vox amplifier and many more items listed to benefit the online charity auction and raffle.

Cliff Richard has given away a shirt while The Who’s Roger Daltrey donated a signed tin of baked beans in reference to his band’s ‘The Who Sell Out’ (1967) album cover.

Beyond music, Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure has donated a dress. She said: “I am such a proud ambassador of Teenage Cancer Trust that when I heard about the Star Boot Sale, I was more than happy to donate [via Sky News].

“The dress I have given is the only one Kate Fleming has ever worn in Line Of Duty, when she was presented with an award at the end of series three, so it’s a real part of the show’s heritage.”

She added: “Teenage Cancer Trust nurses and youth teams are absolute heroes and have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support young people with cancer.

“But everything the charity does is reliant on being able to raise money, so get on to the auction and get bidding so they can keep doing great work.”

Daltrey said: “Young people with cancer are particularly at risk from coronavirus. And right now, Teenage Cancer Trust-funded nurses and support teams are going above and beyond to provide the care they need at a time when healthcare services are under huge pressure.

“They are amazing people – but not many people realise that their work is completely reliant on fundraised income and donations. So please get involved in this new fundraiser if you can.”

