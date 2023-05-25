Beyoncé pens touching tribute to Tina Turner as fans revisit their duet

Beyoncé has written a touching tribute to Tina Turner, following news of her passing.

Yesterday (May 24), news broke that the Rock’n’Roll singer had passed away peacefully in her Switzerland home. She was aged 83.

Now, amid countless tributes being paid from members of the entertainment world — led by Elton John, Mick Jagger and more — R&B icon Beyoncé has also paid her respects to the late musician, and thanked her for the ways that she shaped her as an artist.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” wrote the ‘Crazy In Love’ singer in a message posted to her website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.”

She continued: “We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Following her touching tribute, which was shared last night (May 24), fans have revisited a duet that the two performed back in 2008.

The moment took place at the 50th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Here, the two collaborated in a live performance of ‘Proud Mary’ — Ike and Tina Turner’s famous 1971 cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival hit.

Footage shared by fans also begins by showing Beyoncé, who was 26-years-old at the time, excitedly skipping towards the ‘Nutbush City Limits’ singer and embracing her as they meet for the first time. Check out the clips below.

Beyoncé also shared her admiration for the musician three years before that, when she performed a tribute to Turner in celebration of her being awarded the Kennedy Center Honour by President George W. Bush in 2005.

“I’ll never forget the first time I saw you perform,” Beyoncé said to her at the time, as the band played behind her. “I never in my life saw a woman so powerful, so fearless, so fabulous — and those legs!”

Other modern artists who have paid tribute to Turner in recent hours include Mariah Carey, who said that while words like diva, iconic, and superstar are “often overused”, the late singer “embodies them all and so many more.”

Ciara, another popular R&B artist from the 2000s also celebrated Turner for her abilities as a singer and dancer, and thanked her “for the inspiration you gave us all.”

Fans have also been sharing footage of Tina Turner‘s final performance following news of her passing. Taking place on May 5 2009 at Sheffield Arena, she performed a number of her biggest hits like ‘The Best’, ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ and ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

Turner also revealed the way that she wanted to be remembered in one of her final interviews, held just weeks before her death. Another of Turner’s final interviews was for NME‘s Soundtrack Of My Life, in which she revealed the key songs and music that had shaped her.