Here’s what Beyoncé performed during her ‘Renaissance’ tour kickoff

Beyoncé has finally kicked off her highly anticipated ‘Renaissance’ world tour in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10.
During the opening night of Beyoncé’s expansive world tour, the R&B icon thrilled fans with a stunning 36-song set list that covered her illustrious career while focusing heavily on her latest output, ‘Renaissance’.
The setlist – which you can find in full below – includes career-defining and fan favourites such as ‘Love on Top’, ‘Crazy In Love’, ‘Formation’ and ‘Drunk In Love’, but also saw several live debuts like ‘Cuff It’, ‘Break My Soul’ and ‘Summer Renaissance’.
Following the opening concert, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a recap of the night via a stunning video, though the video does not include any audio of her performances.
Beyoncé’s stage setup for the ‘Renaissance’ tour includes a large screen with a dome-like cutout for her band and a circular extended ramp. Other props that were used throughout the night include a disco ball, a floating disco-horse and robotic arms with UV lights that transformed Beyoncé’s dress from a plain to coloured outfit instantly.
Beyoncé transforms her dress with UV light during the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/7ljjC964nu
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 10, 2023
oh Beyonce is coming , the stage is gorgeous pic.twitter.com/66XqJX5ds2
— Erén 🐝🧣 | BEYAWONCE | 🪩 (@erenfromtarget) May 10, 2023
While performing ‘Flaws And All’, Beyoncé was visibly emotional, getting choked up and having to take a breath as the audience applauded and cheered her on.
🪩 | Beyoncé getting emotional singing Flaws And All!
— Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) May 10, 2023
Watch fan-shot footage of several songs including ‘Break My Soul’, ‘Cuff It’ and ‘Crazy In Love’ below.
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour 2023 setlist in Sweden, May 10 2023 was:
Opening Act:
‘The Signboard’ (Video introduction)
‘Dangerously in Love 2’ (Live debut)
‘Flaws and All’
‘1+1’
‘I’m Goin’ Down’ (Mary J. Blige cover)
I Care’
RENAISSANCE:
‘RENAISSANCE’ (Video introduction)
‘I’M THAT GIRL’ (Live debut)
‘COZY’ (Live debut)
ALIEN SUPERSTAR’ (Live debut)
‘Lift Off’ (Jay Z & Kanye West cover) (Live debut)
‘7/11’ (Dancers interlude)
MOTHERBOARD:
‘MOTHERBOARD’ (Video interlude)
‘CUFF IT’ (Live debut)
‘ENERGY’ (Live debut)
‘BREAK MY SOUL’ (Live debut)
OPULENCE:
‘OPULENCE’ (Video interlude)
‘Formation’
‘Diva’
‘Run the World (Girls)’
‘MY POWER’ (Live debut)
‘BLACK PARADE’ (Live debut)
‘Savage (Remix)’ (Megan Thee Stallion cover) (Live debut)
‘Partition’
ANOINTED:
‘ANOINTED’ (Video interlude)
‘CHURCH GIRL’ (Live debut)
‘Get Me Bodied’
‘Before I Let Go’ (Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover)
‘Rather Die Young’
‘Love on Top’
‘Crazy in Love’
‘Freedom’ (Band jam)
ANOINTED PT. 2:
‘Love Hangover’ (Diana Ross song)
‘PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA’ (Live debut)
‘VIRGO’S GROOVE’ (Live debut)
‘Naughty Girl’
‘MOVE’ (Live debut)
‘HEATED’ (Live debut)
‘MEGAMIX’
‘THIQUE’ (Live debut)
‘ALL UP IN YOUR MIND’ (Live debut)
‘Drunk in Love’
MIND CONTROL:
‘MIND CONTROL’ (Video interlude)
‘AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM’ (Live debut)
‘PURE/HONEY’ (Live debut)
‘SUMMER RENAISSANCE’ (Live debut)
Following the show, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. One fan wrote: “Im sorry but beyonce is definitely the best performer alive”, with many other echoing that sentiment through comments, likes and retweets.
Im sorry but beyonce is definitely the best performer alive !! 😭😭pic.twitter.com/iQJtT7AylJ
— olivier 👺 (@olwestside) May 10, 2023
Beyoncé is simply the greatest of all time & i’ll stand by that😭 pic.twitter.com/jWTd2HwYo3
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 11, 2023
The best intro i have ever seen Beyoncé do 😭 the visuals??!!! LIKE WOW pic.twitter.com/1MAb2x4y4t
— THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) May 10, 2023
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour will see her tour the UK, Europe and North America between May and September. Check out her complete list of tour dates below – tickets are available here.
Beyoncé’s remaining UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour dates are:
MAY
14 – Brussels, Belgium, Baudoin Stadium
17 – Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium
20 – Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield
23 – Sunderland, UK, Stadium Of Light
26 – Paris, France, Stade De France
29 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
JUNE
01 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
03 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
04 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
08 – Barcelona, Spain, Olympic Stadium
11 – Marseille, France, Orange Vélodrome
15 – Cologne, Germany, De Rheinenergiestadion
17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena
21 – Hamburg, Germany, De Volksparkstadion
24 – Frankfurt, Germany, De Deutsche Bank Park
27 – Warsaw, Poland, PGE Nardowy
JULY
08 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre
12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field
15 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium
17 – Louisville, Kentucky, Cardinal Stadium
20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hungtington Bank Stadium
22 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field
26 – Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field
29 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
AUGUST
01 – Boston, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
03 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field
05 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field
09 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank Of America Stadium
11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium
16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium
18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium
21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente
24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium
26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium
30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium
SEPTEMBER
02 – Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium
11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place
13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field
18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium
21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium
23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium
27 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome
Earlier this week (May 8), it was reported by Forbes that Beyoncé could clear over $2billion (£1.6billion) from her ‘Renaissance’ tour — over half a billion more than Taylor Swift is set to make on her ‘Eras’ tour. The impressive statistics suggest that the ‘Break My Soul’ singer may have one of the highest-grossing tours of all time by the time she completes the run of live dates.