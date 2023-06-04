Beyoncé, Rihanna and Taylor Swift appear on Forbes Richest Self-Made Women list

Forbes has released its annual list of the 100 richest self-made women, with Beyoncé, Rihanna and Taylor Swift all appearing on the rundown.

For a sixth year in a row, the list is topped by building supply distributor Diane Hendricks, with a $15billion (£12billion) net worth while the countdown also features women who work in insurance, jewellery, pharmaceuticals, entertainment and hospitality.

Taylor Swift appears at number 34 in the countdown, with an estimated net worth of $740million (£594million). Last year, Swift became the first artist in Billboard history to simultaneously hold the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 while “unprecedented demand” for her ‘Eras’ stadium tour crashed Ticketmaster and caused an government-led investigation into the company. In 2022, her estimated net worth was $570milion (£475million).

Elsewhere, Beyoncé comes in at number 45 on the list, with her estimated net worth rising from $450million (£360million) in 2022 to £540million (£433million) in 2023. Last month, Forbes reported that her ongoing ‘Renaissance‘ tour could ​​gross nearly $2.1billion (£1.7billion) which is nearly $500million (£401million) more than Swift could earn from her ‘Eras’ tour.

In April, Beyoncé filed a petition challenging a claim made by the US federal tax office that she owes $2.7million (£2.1million) in unpaid tax and penalties.

Rihanna is the highest-ranking musician on the list, appearing in the number 20 slot with an estimated net worth of $1.4billion (£1.1billion) thanks to an 18-year career in music and her Fenty beauty range. Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl Half Time Show in February and released her first new song in over six years as part of the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Forbes Richest Self-Made Women list also features Madonna (45th), Celine Dion (56th), Dolly Parton (59th) and Barbra Streisand (61st).

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift revealed the first round of international dates for her current ‘Eras’ tour, with the run of shows visiting South America in August while Beyoncé paid tribute to Tina Turner at the first of five sold-out shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.