Beyoncé says in Destiny’s Child group chat that she’s “cooking some music”

Beyoncé has been “cooking some music”, according to an audio clip shared by her Destiny’s Child co-star Michelle Williams on social media.

The recordings, which feature Williams, Beyoncé and fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland were shared around the release of Williams’ book, Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life – and Can Save Yours.

During one recording, after Rowland said she was making a soup, Beyoncé said she was currently making new music. “I’m cooking some music. That’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly.”

Advertisement

Listen below:

Elsewhere in the recordings, the singers praised Williams on her new book, with Rowland telling Williams they’re “so proud of [her]”.

Beyoncé added, “You are so inspirational for both of us and we just love watching you become exactly who you are and the world sees your impact and wisdom and your beautiful advice and your discernment. We’re just so proud of you.”

Williams also mentioned how she wasn’t always truthful about how she was feeling during her time performing with the other two.

“I’ve been open about a lot of things, but I never was really truthful about how I really was. Even though y’all have proven to be safe – my safe sisters – sometimes people have to know you’re not going to be looked at differently. You can just say, ‘y’all, I’ve been sad a little too long.'”

Advertisement

Beyoncé’s last solo studio album was 2016’s ‘Lemonade’. Since then, she’s released a collaborative album with her husband Jay-Z, ‘Everything Is Love’, released the Black Is King visual album and curated a soundtrack to the 2019 Lion King remake.