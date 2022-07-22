Beyoncé shares more album cover art for new album ‘RENAISSANCE’

Beyoncé has today (July 22) shared a video showing more details of her cover art for her upcoming new album, ‘RENAISSANCE’.

The video, which was shared on Instagram, was soundtracked by her recent single ‘Break My Soul’ and showed the album’s internal sleeves and alternative cover art.

Check it out here:

Advertisement

Yesterday (July 21), the official composer credits for Beyoncé‘s upcoming seventh album were also revealed.

As Uproxx noted, the full list of contributors on the record can be seen by viewing the page source of its listing on Apple Music. The information was also shared on the Twitter fansite @BeyLegion.

The acts listed include Nile Rodgers (on ‘Cuff It’), Pharrell Williams and Skrillex (both on ‘Energy’), Drake (‘Heated’), A.G. Cook (‘All Up In Your Mind’) and BloodPop (‘All Up In Your Mind’ and ‘Pure/Honey’).

Additionally, Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z is credited as S. Carter on ‘Alien Superstar’, ‘Break My Soul’ and ‘America Has A Problem’.

The BeyLegion account also noted that ‘RENAISSANCE’ includes samples of songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, James Brown, Teena Marie, Twinkie Clark, Kilo Ali and Moi Renee.

— Sample credits incl. Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, James Brown, Teena Marie, Twinkie Clark, Kilo Ali, Moi Renee. — More composer credits incl. The Neptunes, BloodPop®, Rami Yacoub, A. G. Cook, Ari Pensmith, LilJuMadeDaBeat, Nova Wav, P2J, Boi-1da, Sevn Thomas, Leven Kali. https://t.co/7v3qTtDiUD — BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 21, 2022

Advertisement

Beyoncé shared the full tracklist for her forthcoming new record – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Lemonade’ – on her Instagram Stories feed earlier this week (July 20).

While posting the LP’s official artwork last month, the pop star shared a statement about the experience of making her long-awaited next full-length project. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, [and] feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She added: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Beyoncé is due to release ‘RENAISSANCE’ next Friday (July 29). You can pre-order/pre-save it here.