Beyoncé teams up with Peloton to offer new workout series

Peloton has announced a new partnership with Beyoncé to offer bootcamp, strength and spin workouts on the popular fitness app.

It comes after the company confirmed that the singer is Peloton’s most requested artist, from over 3.6 million members.

The new classes will see her songs soundtracking a selection of fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation.

Advertisement

They can be accessed through the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Tread+, while non-members can also sign up to a 30-day free app trial to access classes without using Peloton equipment.

Beyoncé’s partnership with Peloton marks the start of ‘Homecoming Season’, an annual American tradition and celebration celebrated by students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Attention Howard Students! To extend the homecoming season, @onepeloton and @Beyonce are bringing you the vital gifts of health & fitness. Stay tuned for an email in the coming weeks with a link to sign up for your free 2-year Peloton Digital Membership. https://t.co/q9fuSo2yfi pic.twitter.com/FiTZ7htnTA — Howard University (@HowardU) November 10, 2020

Students at the colleges will receive the gift of a two-year membership.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé said.

“I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

Advertisement

This latest fitness collaboration from Beyoncé comes after she released the latest collection in her Ivy Park sportswear collaborations with Adidas.

In the 80s workout-inspired trailer for the new range, Beyoncé and others model new items in the range while the singer discusses life during the pandemic.

“It was the first time in my life I’ve been so still,” Beyoncé says in the clip, which also features music in the form of SOPHIE’s 2018 track ‘Faceshopping’. “When you have nowhere to go, what do you do?”

It’s the second from the Ivy Park and Adidas collection, following the first in January.