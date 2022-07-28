Beyoncé teases ‘Club Renaissance’ listening parties around the world

Listening parties around the world have been teased for Beyoncé‘s forthcoming seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, ahead of its arrival tomorrow (July 29).

Earlier this week, numerous country-specific branches of Sony Music announced ‘Club Renaissance’ listening parties in their regions, set to take place tonight (July 28) in the hours before Bey’s new album is released.

Listening parties – access to which can be secured via a competition through the respective countries’ social media accounts – have so far been confirmed in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Ghent in Belgium.

‘Renaissance’ will mark Beyoncé’s first solo album since 2016’s ‘Lemonade’, and seventh overall. The album has been previewed with just one single – last month’s ‘Break My Soul’. Its 16-song tracklist was shared last week, and it has since been confirmed that the record will feature guest appearances from Grace Jones, Tems and Beam.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” Beyoncé said in a statement shared alongside the artwork for ‘Renaissance’ earlier this month.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom,” she continued, “It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”