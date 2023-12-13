Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles’ life to be made into feature film

Beyoncé’s father and former Destiny’s Child manager Mathew Knowles is preparing to see his life made into a film.

Knowles wrote his memoir Racism From the Eyes of a Child in 2017, and now the film production company Say Unkel Entertainment are set to adapt the book into a feature film, as well as a limited series, as reported by Variety.

The film is projected to cover Knowles’ early life growing up in Alabama amid an era of race riots and civil rights activism, a time during which Knowles was once burned by a cattle-prod and was arrested a number of times.

In addition to managing Destiny’s Child, Knowles has also worked with Chaka Khan and Earth, Wind & Fire, and has also been involved in his younger daughter Solange’s career.

In May, Mathew Knowles also said that he would like to see Destiny’s Child reunite for “one last album”.

He had been the group’s manager during their original run, and in an interview revealed that any decision would have to be made by the group’s members but that he would “certainly, certainly support” them if they did want it. “I would love to see that as well,” he said, adding that any reunion would leave fans “overjoyed”.

“And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”

Destiny’s Child split in 2006, reforming as part of Beyoncé’s headline set at Coachella in 2018.

Back in January, Mathew Knowles spoke out at what he called the “narrow-minded” criticism of Beyoncé’s show at a luxury hotel in Dubai, in what was her first headline show in over four years.

He defended the performance, saying that Beyoncé “gave respect and got respect back from the country”.

He added that she “united a really diverse crowd with her incredible performance overseas, bringing people closer, as she does best.”

Beyoncé’s concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, is currently showing in cinemas, having taken $21million (£16million) in North America in its opening weekend.