Beyoncé’s nephew goes viral for his attempts at rapping

Beyoncé’s nephew has gone viral after posting a snippet of himself rapping.

Julez Smith Jr., the 17-year-old son of Beyoncé’s sister Solange shared a taste of his rapping on his TikTok yesterday (June 5). The clip received some positive responses, however, those were outweighed by users advising the rapper to pursue a different career.

The clip, which at the time of writing has clocked up more than 47,000 views, shows Smith Jr. sitting on a desk chair showing off the bars he’d written for a song.

“So music not for everyone in the family huh🙁,” wrote one TikTok user, while another said: “ayeeeee don’t drop!” Another commenter asked: “how is jay z your uncle.”

“His mom is Solange, his auntie is Beyoncé, and his uncle is Jay Z, but he doesn’t have a lick of musical talent… ” wrote someone else, while another added: “Respectfully, don’t drop this.”

But some fans were supportive. One wrote: “The song is lit 🔥 make a dance 🕺🏽” while another was encouraging: “Keep practising sir.”

“The bars can be better but it’s okay,” another wrote, while someone else added: “The lyrics have potential, he just need to find his sound.”

Smith Jr. himself wrote underneath the video that it’s “Straight fire! ❤️‍🔥🔥❤️‍🔥🔥.”

In other related news, last month Alana Haim discussed her meetings with Beyoncé, including one particular occasion that she’ll “never forget”.

The Licorice Pizza actor and Haim singer/guitarist was speaking to Andy Cohen on his Watch What Happens Live talk show on May 16 alongside sister Este when she was asked about the band being signed to Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation management company early in their career.

“I think the thing that was the most mind-blowing about being on Roc Nation is that when we would be in, like, a huge crowd of people, Jay-Z and Beyoncé would pick us out of a crowd and, like, hug us, which was, like, a very crazy experience,” Alana told Cohen.

She added: “There was one moment I’ll never forget. We were at the Grammys. … Danielle had a little piece of lint on her jacket and Beyoncé picked it off for her and was like, ‘I got you.’ And I was like, “Beyoncé! I’m crying! What’s happening?’”

“We’re the biggest Beyoncé fans,” Alana later said. “I mean, I love her so much, she is obviously an idol of ours.”