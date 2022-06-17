Beyoncé’s new album ‘RENAISSANCE’ will reportedly feature country and dance tracks

Beyoncé‘s new album ‘RENAISSANCE’ is set to reportedly feature country and dance tracks.

The pop icon is due to release the follow-up to her latest album, 2016’s acclaimed ‘Lemonade’, on July 29.

According to Variety, the record will feature pop and country tracks with contributions from hit songwriter Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote her 2008 hit ‘Halo’ and Raphael Saadiq, who has crafted hits for Mary J. Blige, Stevie Wonder, and Beyoncé’s sister Solange’s 2016 album ‘A Seat At The Table’.

Recently, Beyoncé deleted her profile pictures from her official social media accounts as she prepared to enter her next solo era.

Yesterday (June 16) ‘RENAISSANCE’ was announced by the singer and fans can now pre-save/pre-add the release here.

The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé's back July 29 #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/BckUCIFbIC — Spotify (@Spotify) June 16, 2022

Additionally, the official profiles for Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL posted the update along with the simplistic ‘RENAISSANCE’ artwork.

Beyoncé confirmed she was working on new music last summer. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she explained. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.”

The singer continued: “Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Back in November 2021, Beyoncé dropped a powerful new track called ‘Be Alive’ which appears on the soundtrack for King Richard.

