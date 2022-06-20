Beyoncé’s new single ‘Break My Soul’ will be released tomorrow

The first single from Beyoncé‘s upcoming new album ‘RENAISSANCE’ is set to arrive tomorrow (June 21).

READ MORE: 20 albums to get excited about in 2022

The pop icon announced last week that she would be releasing her seventh solo album – the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed ‘Lemonade’ – on July 29.

News of the record came after she recently deleted her profile pictures from her official social media accounts, marking the beginning of a new musical era for the former Destiny’s Child singer.

Advertisement

Using her social media profile pages once again, Beyoncé has today (June 20) informed fans via her Instagram and Twitter bios that the lead single from ‘RENAISSANCE’, a song called ‘Break My Soul’, will be released at midnight tonight EST (5am GMT).

Not much is known about the new track at this point, but it’s been reported that ‘RENAISSANCE’ will feature pop and country tracks with contributions from Ryan Tedder, the OneRepublic frontman and hit songwriter who co-wrote Beyoncé’s 2008 hit ‘Halo’.

Another contributor is said to be Raphael Saadiq, who, besides being co-founder of pioneering R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! and the brainchild of early 2000s supergroup Lucy Pearl, has crafted hits as a songwriter for Mary J. Blige, Stevie Wonder and Beyoncé’s sister Solange for her 2016 album ‘A Seat At The Table’.

Beyoncé confirmed she was working on new music last summer. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she explained. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.”

The singer continued: “Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Advertisement

Back in November, Beyoncé dropped a powerful new track called ‘Be Alive’ which appears on the soundtrack for the Will Smith-starring King Richard.

Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, has apologised to Beyoncé for mispronouncing her name for “20 years”.