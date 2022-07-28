Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ revealed to be a three-part project

Beyoncé‘s new album ‘RENAISSANCE‘ is a three-part project, according to material supporting the record’s vinyl release.

A fan who has received their vinyl shared an image from an accompanying booklet in which Beyoncé writes about the “three act project” being recorded over the last three years.

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé wrote. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”

It’s not clear if the ‘RENAISSANCE’ album that the pop star is releasing tomorrow (July 29) is the ‘act i’ that is referenced in the note. Additionally, it’s not known if the other two parts – as well as their titles – will land tomorrow, come as separate releases or be presented in other formats. NME has reached out to Beyoncé’s representatives for comment.

Elsewhere in the note, Beyoncé said: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

The news follows the official composer credits for ‘RENAISSANCE’ being released last week. Contributors can be seen by viewing the page source of its listing on Apple Music. The information was also shared on the Twitter fansite @BeyLegion.

Acts listed include Nile Rodgers (on ‘Cuff It’), Pharrell Williams and Skrillex (both on ‘Energy’), Drake (‘Heated’), A.G. Cook (‘All Up In Your Mind’) and BloodPop (‘All Up In Your Mind’ and ‘Pure/Honey’).

Meanwhile, listening parties around the world have been teased for the singer’s seventh album – her first since 2016’s ‘Lemonade‘ – ahead of its arrival.

Earlier this week numerous country-specific branches of Sony Music announced ‘Club Renaissance’ listening parties in their regions, set to take place tonight (July 28) in the hours before Bey’s new album is released.

Listening parties – access to which can be secured via a competition through the respective Sony countries’ social media accounts – have been confirmed in places including Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Ghent in Belgium.

The album has so far been previewed with just one single, ‘Break My Soul’. Its 16-song tracklist was also shared recently.