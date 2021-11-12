BGourd marks the end of an era with new EP ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 4’, produced by e-plant

Singaporean rapper BGourd has released his latest EP ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 4’. The 10-track release is the final instalment in his ‘Veggie Wraps’ series, which debuted in January 2020.

The EP was issued earlier today (November 12) on digital platforms via spikyfruits. It includes the previously-released single ‘Far Side’, which features Danikiddo of Singaporean rap trio Mediocre Haircut Crew.

As is tradition in the series, this instalment sees BGourd teaming up with a producer, this time up-and-comer e-plant.

This EP also marks the first ‘Veggie Wraps’ release to feature guests on vocals: singer-songwriter Krysta Joy appears on ‘Who I Am’ and rapper Mary Sue on ‘V Dubs’. The latter was premiered live during BGourd’s Baybeats festival set last week (November 4).

Listen to ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 4’ below.

Though the ‘Veggie Wraps’ series is complete, there’s more in store for BGourd, he told NME.

“The end of ‘Veggie Wraps’ is not indicative of the end of BGourd,” the rapper said. “I’m planning to take a break and to digest all the lessons I’ve learnt from these four releases.”

The new EP follows up June’s ‘Vol. 3’, which was produced by Beansprouts. Last year, BGourd worked with Singaporean house producer Halal Sol on ‘Vol. 1’. The following EP, ‘Vol. 2’, was produced by Fauxe, who returns on ‘Vol. 4’ as executive producer and mixer.