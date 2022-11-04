BGYO explore wonderland in ‘PNGNP’ music video

Philippine pop boy group BGYO have premiered the music video for ‘PNGNP’ off their sophomore album, ‘Be Us.’

The enchanted-garden-themed visual was released together with the album on November 3. The album’s lead single, ‘Magnet,’ was released last October 20. According to the boyband, ‘PNGNP’ is the “key track” for their latest outing.

The two tracks are accompanied by the album’s first single, ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo.’ Its title track shares credits with the California-born producer and founder of local record label Tarsier Records, Moophs.

‘Be Us’ follows the BGYO’s debut album, ‘The Light.’ That album produced several singles including ‘Kundiman’, ‘The Light’, ‘He’s Into Her’ and ‘When I’m With You’, as well as the Liza Soberano-starring single ‘The Baddest’ – which is slated to be sent to the Moon in 2023 as part of The Lunar Codex’s Polaris Collection time capsules.

An event-exclusive version of the album’s lead single was created for Eleksyon 2022 Koalisyon’s #LoveKitaPinas online concert, a voter registration campaign that aimed to register 7 million new voters for the 2022 National and Local Elections in the country.

Earlier this year in August, the group also released ‘Patuloy Lang Ang Lipad’, the theme song for the TV comeback of popular 2000s Filipina superhero series Darna.