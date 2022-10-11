BGYO announce sophomore album ‘BE:US’ and lead singles ‘Magnet’ and ‘PNGNP’

P-pop boy band BGYO have announced the title of their upcoming sophomore album and the two lead singles that will accompany the release.

BGYO’s sophomore album ‘Be Us’ is set to be released this November 3. The group will release the lead single ‘Magnet’ on October 20 in advance of the album itself, which will premiere alongside the music video for the key track ‘PNGNP’.

The group previously revealed plans for a solo concert to accompany the album, though details have not been announced as of the time of writing.

Advertisement

‘Be Us’ is also set to include BGYO’s July comeback single ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’, which was billed as the first release from the album. The electro-pop track was accompanied by a music video set in the Enchanted Kingdom theme park and was released a day before the group’s performance at the first-ever Tugatog Filipino Music Festival.

BGYO’s sophomore album will arrive just over a year after their 2021 debut release ‘The Light’, was released in October that year. The album produced several singles including ‘Kundiman’, ‘The Light’, ‘He’s Into Her’ and ‘When I’m With You’, as well as the Liza Soberano-starring single ‘The Baddest’ – which is slated to be sent to the Moon in 2023 as part of The Lunar Codex’s Polaris Collection time capsules.

Earlier this year in August, the group also released ‘Patuloy Lang Ang Lipad’, the theme song for the TV comeback of popular 2000s Filipina superhero series Darna.

BGYO join veteran singer Jonathan Manalo’s ‘Mr. Music: The Hits of Jonathan Manalo’ 20th anniversary concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Manila on October 15 as one of 30 acts announced for the concert. Among the names joining them at the concert are Gary Valenciano, Kyla, KZ Tandingan, Jed Madela, Angeline Quinto, Moira dela Torre and labelmates BINI.