BGYO confirm sophomore album, solo concert

P-pop boy band BGYO have confirmed that their sophomore album is due to be released soon, with a solo concert in the works.

Speaking during a guest appearance on television program It’s Showtime on September 13, group leader Gelo Rivera told host Vice Ganda: “We’re preparing new music. We have a new album to come and a solo concert.”

Rivera did not reveal any additional details about the group’s sophomore album, which would arrive roughly a year after their 2021 debut release ‘The Light’, which was released in October. The group have previously hosted one major concert in the form of ‘One Dream’, which was co-headlined by labelmates BINI.

Watch BGYO perform their latest single ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’ on It’s Showtime below.

The group also released ‘Patuloy Lang Ang Lipad’, the theme song for the TV comeback of popular 2000s Filipina superhero series Darna in August. ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’ was released on all streaming platforms earlier this year in July, and was accompanied by a jubilant music video featuring the group’s five members having fun and performing the track at the theme park, Enchanted Kingdom.

‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’ was released on all streaming platforms earlier this year in July, and was accompanied by a jubilant music video featuring the group’s five members having fun and performing the track at the theme park, Enchanted Kingdom. The track joined a collection containing works from Moira dela Torre, Angela Ken, Apo Hiking Society, Gary Valenciano and Kiana V among others.

The group are set to join veteran singer Jonathan Manalo at his ‘Mr. Music: The Hits of Jonathan Manalo’ 20th anniversary concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Manila on October 15. Among the 30 acts announced for the concert are Gary Valenciano, Kyla, KZ Tandingan, Jed Madela, Angeline Quinto, Moira dela Torre and labelmates BINI.