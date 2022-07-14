BGYO conquer an amusement park in ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’ music video

P-pop boy band BGYO have returned with a new single, ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’.

Featuring upbeat electro-pop production and love-centric lyrics, the track is the first single from their upcoming second record.

‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’ was also accompanied by a jubilant music video, featuring the group’s five members having fun and performing the track at the theme park, Enchanted Kingdom.

Watch the music video for ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’ here:

BGYO’s upcoming album will follow their first full-length release, 2021’s ‘The Light’. That album spawned singles including ‘Kundiman’, ‘The Light’, ‘He’s Into Her’ and ‘When I’m With You’.

The group are scheduled to perform tomorrow (July 15) at the SM Mall Of Asia as part of the inaugural Tugatog Filipino Music Festival, alongside a slew of P-pop acts including BINI, Alamat, MNL48 and VXON.

Later in the month on July 22, BGYO will also play Manila’s ‘Be You – The World Will Adjust’ concert, a special-needs awareness concert scheduled to be headlined by K-pop group Red Velvet.

Earlier last month, BGYO’s Liza Soberano-starring single ‘The Baddest’ was announced as part of a collection of OPM music that would be sent to the Moon in 2023 as part of The Lunar Codex’s Polaris Collection time capsules.

The group’s single joined tracks by other fellow Filipino artists including Moira dela Torre, Angela Ken, Apo Hiking Society, Gary Valenciano, Kiana V, and Ryan Cayabyab. The capsule will also include music from countries such as Canada, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Georgia, and Bhutan.