BGYO are starstruck on new single ‘The Baddest’

Filipino boyband BGYO have released their newest track, ‘The Baddest’.

Out today (August 20) on all major streaming platforms, ‘The Baddest’ was written and composed by Tha Aristocrats and TC Mack, who also worked on K-pop boy group EXO’s recent release ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’.

Listen to ‘The Baddest’ here:

Advertisement

A music video for ‘The Baddest’ is set to premiere on tonight at 8pm PHT. The video, according to a teaser posted on the band’s social media accounts, is sci-fi-inspired and features the musicians with a mystery woman. Check it out below.

Prior to this fresh drop, the Pinoy pop (P-pop) group ranked in Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart, a forecast of emerging artists from around the globe who are likely to enter the Billboard 200 within a year.

‘The Baddest’ is BGYO’s fifth release since they launched as a group early this year. They debuted with the song ‘The Light’ in January, followed by the tracks ‘He’s Into Her’, ‘Feel Good Pilipinas’ and ‘Runnin’’.

They also appeared on Coke Studio in May with Keiko Necesario, covering her song ‘While We Are Young’ while she took on their single ‘The Light’.

Advertisement

Before the quintet’s official debut, BGYO – composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate – were trainees under talent management ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy.