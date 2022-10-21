BGYO release comeback single ‘Magnet’ with slick new music video

P-pop boyband BGYO have released ‘Magnet, the lead single from their upcoming sophomore album ‘Be Us’.

Released alongside its accompanying music video on October 20, the track sees BGYO return in fine form with a polished pop hit and sleek visuals to match, which includes some cryptic imagery like the group members being held back by ropes, trapped in a room full of mirrors and more.

Watch the music video for BGYO’s ‘Magnet’ below.

BGYO’s sophomore album will arrive this November 3, just over a year after their 2021 debut release ‘The Light’ released in October. The album is set to launch alongside the music video for the key track ‘PNGNP’, and will include the group’s July comeback single ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’.

BGYO have previously teased that a solo concert is in the works, which would be their second headlining concert since ‘One Dream’, which was co-headlined by labelmates BINI.

‘The Light’ produced several standout singles, including ‘Kundiman’, ‘The Light’, ‘He’s Into Her’ and ‘When I’m With You’, as well as the Liza Soberano-starring single ‘The Baddest’ – which is slated to be sent to the Moon in 2023 as part of The Lunar Codex’s Polaris Collection time capsules.

Earlier this year in August, the group also released ‘Patuloy Lang Ang Lipad’, the theme song for the TV comeback of popular 2000s Filipina superhero series Darna.