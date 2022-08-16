BGYO release ‘Patuloy Lang Ang Lipad’ for Filipina superhero series ‘Darna’

P-pop boy band BGYO have released ‘Patuloy Lang Ang Lipad’, the theme song for the TV comeback of popular 2000s Filipina superhero series Darna.

The track was released on streaming platforms on August 14 ahead of the show’s premiere yesterday (August 15). In a June 28 video announcing the group’s involvement by JRB Creative Production, a unit of ABS-CBN, BGYO leader Gelo Rivera expressed the band’s joy at being able to provide the soundtrack to a childhood hero, saying: “When we were young, there was ‘Darna’. Now we get to sing for it.”

Group member Akira Morishita also chimed in, saying: “We’ve just watched the show before, and now we’re a part of ‘Darna’.”

Listen to ‘Patuloy Lang Ang Lipad’ below.

First aired in 2009, the comeback series features a continuation of the ‘Darna’ story as protagonist Jane de Leon as Narda becomes the unwilling apprentice of her mother Leonor, the current Darna played by Iza Calzado. After witnessing a battle between her mother’s superpowered form and extraterrestrials, the stone that powers Darna indicates that it has chosen Jane as its next wielder.

BGYO recently released their first single since their previous album ‘The Light’, which was released last year. ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’ was released on all streaming platforms earlier this year in July, and was accompanied by a jubilant music video featuring the group’s five members having fun and performing the track at the theme park, Enchanted Kingdom.

In June, BGYO’s Liza Soberano-starring single ‘The Baddest’ was announced as part of a collection of OPM music that would be sent to the Moon in 2023 as part of The Lunar Codex’s Polaris Collection time capsules.

The group’s single joined tracks by other fellow Filipino artists including Moira dela Torre, Angela Ken, Apo Hiking Society, Gary Valenciano, Kiana V, and Ryan Cayabyab. The capsule will also include music from countries such as Canada, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Georgia, and Bhutan.