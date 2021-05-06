BGYO release rom-com-inspired video for ‘He’s Into Her’

Filipino pop group BGYO have released a new music video for their song ‘He’s Into Her’.

The song will feature on the official soundtrack for ABS-CBN’s upcoming rom-com series of the same title. The music video is set in a campus where members of BGYO find journals that detail stories of young love. Watch it below.

The He’s Into Her rom-com series stars Belle Mariano and Donnie Pangilinan. Set in a high school, it tells the story of the new girl and an arrogant popular boy who cross paths and fall in love despite their differences. The show is based on a Wattpad novel of the same title and is scheduled to premiere on May 28 via ABS-CBN.

‘He’s Into Her’ is BGYO’s second single since the quintet made their debut in January. Their first song ‘The Light’ was released in the same month.

Comprising Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate, the group was part of ABS-CBN‘s Star Hunt Academy (SHA) program in 2018. They had their first online performance as SHA trainees a year later at the PBB Otso Big Night pre-show.

Last year, BGYO participated in a series of performances to fundraise for typhoon relief in the Philippines.