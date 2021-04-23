BIBI announces new mini-album, ‘BAD SAD AND MAD’

Singer-rapper BIBI is set to return with brand-new music later this month.

According to a report by South Korean publication OSEN, the soloist will be releasing her new mini-album ‘BAD SAD AND MAD’ on April 28. She has also released a teaser for the title track of the same name, alongside the project’s tracklist.

‘BAD SAD AND MAD’ will feature five brand-new track, all of which are reportedly said to focus on the 22-year-old’s talent for storytelling. She also had a band in the project’s overall production, including concept planning, lyric-writing, music composition and styling.

The release will be a follow BIBI’s debut EP ‘The Manual For People Who Want To Love’, which came out in 2019. In February, BIBI dropped her first song of the year titled ‘Eat My Love’ alongside a playful, partially animated music video.

