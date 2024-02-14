BIBI celebrates Valentine’s Day with new single ‘Bam Yang Gang’

South Korean singer BIBI has released a music video for her new Valentine’s Day single, ‘Bam Yang Gang’.

The whimsical song and its accompanying music video were officially released yesterday (February 13) at 6pm KST, as part of a two-track single album of the same name. The single’s title is the name of a Korean snack, which is a jelly made of chestnuts and red beans.

“As you were leaving, you said to me, ‘You always want far too much’ / No, what I’ve always wanted was one thing / Just one thing, Bam Yang Gang,” she croons on the track’s soft chorus.

Advertisement

‘Bam Yang Gang’ is a notably collaboration between BIBI and musician Jang Ki-ha, who composed, wrote and arranged the song. The ‘Bam Yang Gang’ single album also includes a second track titled ‘Sugar Rush’, with a music video for that song set to be released on February 20 at 6pm KST.

The release of the ‘Bam Yang Gang’ single album marks BIBI’s first music of 2024, as well as her first since she collaborated with Latin pop artist Becky G in November last year on the single ‘Amigos’. The song was performed in three languages: Korean, Spanish and English.

In other K-pop news, IU has unveiled the first teaser for the music video of ‘Shopper’, a single off her upcoming album ‘The Winning’ featuring DPR Ian as its narrator. The song is set to be one of two title tracks, alongside ‘Holssi’. The full ‘Shopper’ music video will drop on February 20, along with the full ‘The Winning’ record.