BIBI drops new song and music video ‘I Am Shampoo’

South Korean singer-songwriter BIBI has unveiled a new single titled ‘I Am Shampoo’.

Over the weekend, the singer unveiled a simple black-and-white visual for her new digital single ‘I Am Shampoo’, which was released in collaboration with Korean haircare brand Just As I Am. The music video features BIBI in a simple black tube top and gloves as she sings to the playful new track.

“You’re crazy, in the good way / Gone crazy, in the good way / Slowly and then quickly / Rich and thick, baby / Sure in the good way, yeah,” she sings in the light-hearted chorus.

‘I Am Shampoo’ is BIBI’s second release of 2023, after she dropped a remix of her 2022 single ‘BIBI Vengeance’ featuring Baby Tate and Princess Alba in March. The original track had been the lead single from her debut studio album ‘Lowlife Princess: Noir’, which she released last November.

NME Asia also named the album as one of the 25 best Asian albums of 2022. The record was preceded by the pre-release singles ‘Animal Farm’, ‘Motospeed 24’ and ‘Sweet Sorrow of Mother’. The singer also later released the track ‘JOTTO’ as a single.

In a four-star review of ‘Lowlife Princess: Noir’, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote: “Her rise to the top is mirrored in the arrangement of the songs on the album, going from tracks where she reckons with her vulnerabilities and loneliness towards songs that showcase a woman more ruthless, agile, deadly, and arrogant.”