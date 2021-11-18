BIBI on performing at Head In The Clouds 2021: “I’m almost terrified of the luck I have”

South Korean R&B musician BIBI has shared her thoughts about performing at 88rising’s prolific Head In The Clouds festival for the first time this year.

The singer recently spoke to Teen Vogue during an interview about her initial thoughts about being recruited as part of the line-up for this year’s rendition of Head In The Clouds, saying she felt “too lucky”.

“I thought it was a scam,” said BIBI of the first time she received a phone call from 88rising. “When they contacted us that’s when I went, ‘Oh, I’m up here [in popularity].’” Other acts included in the line-up included Joji, Rich Brian, CL, NIKI, Japanese Breakfast, eaJ of Day6, Keshi and more.

She also expressed her gratitude to 88rising for including her in their lineup of performers during the festival, which took place on November 6 and 7 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. “I feel too lucky. I almost feel terrified. Like, I’m almost terrified of the luck I have right now. But I love it! I really love it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, BIBI also named several music acts she hopes to collaborate with in the future. “ITZY,” she says, after being asked to name some musicians. “I love idols. For western artists Aminé, Rosalía and Rich Brian. And hopefully Doja Cat. Even if she knows the existence of me, then I’d be fine.”

BIBI had teamed up with 88rising and electronics brand Samsung last month on a new single ‘The Weekend’, which appears on the label’s ‘Head In The Clouds III’ collaborative album.