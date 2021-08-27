BIBI hops on new remix of Lolo Zouaï’s ‘Galipette’

South Korean singer BIBI has teamed up with Algerian-American R&B singer Lolo Zouai on a new remix of the latter’s single ‘Galipette’

On August 26, the duo released a new version of Zouaï’s single ‘Galipette’, which originally dropped in July. Originally sung in English and French, the ‘Galipette (BIBI Remix)’ now includes a new Korean-language verse. Impressively, Zouaï has also re-recorded some of the track in Korean to match BIBI’s harmonies.

“I’m not the one that you knew before / I’ve been born again / Candy in my mouth / I push ‘em down like a domino,” BIBI sings sultrily in the remix.

Immediately after the song dropped, BIBI posted an image of its cover art on her Instagram account announcing its release. “I’m doing a flip,” she wrote in her caption, referencing a line from ‘Galipette’ and tagging Zouaï.

Prior to the song’s release, the pair also shared a clip of them lip-syncing to BIBI’s Korean lines in the remix. “I’m doing a flip / Wearing a short skirt / Close your eyes, don’t look / This isn’t for you,” they harmonise on the track.

Last month, BIBI dropped the surprise the digital single ‘WHY Y’ featuring Feel GHood Music founder Tiger JK. This came just two months after the release of her sophomore EP ‘Life is a Bi….’ earlier in May, which included the title track of the same name.

BIBI initially debuted in 2019 with her EP titled ‘The Manual For People Who Want To Love’. In February this year, she also dropped the single, ‘Eat My Love’, which was paired with a bubbly music video.

The musician was first discovered during her stint as a contestant on the reality television series The Fan. She then signed to Feel Ghood Music shortly after.