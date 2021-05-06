BIBI unveils colourful music video teaser for ‘Life is a Bi….’

Korean soloist BIBI has revealed a lighthearted music video teaser for the track ‘Life is a Bi…’, from her recently released album of the same name.

The colourful teaser shows scenes of the singer on a football field, hastily running after watching those around her run to an unknown destination. The music video is set to drop today, just a week after the release of her mini album on April 28.

The upcoming music video for ‘Life is a Bi…’ will be the third visual the artist has released for the album, following clips for ‘SAD MAD AND BAD’ and ‘Birthday Cake’ in the past week.

Per a report by South Korean news outlet OSEN, ‘Life is a Bi…’ is said to focus on the singer’s talent for story-telling. BIBI has also participated in the five-track album’s overall production process, notably its concept planning, lyric writing, music composition and styling.

BIBI had debuted in 2019 with her EP titled ‘The Manual For People Who Want To Love’. In February this year, she also dropped her first single, ‘Eat My Love’, which was paired with a bubbly music video.

The musician was first discovered during her stint as a contestant on the reality television series The Fan. She was later signed to the agency Feel GHood Music shortly after, which was founded by Tiger JK.