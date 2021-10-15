BIBI teams up with 88rising on new single ‘The Weekend’

South Korean singer BIBI has released a brand-new track in collaboration with Asian-American label 88rising and Samsung.

On October 14, the 23-year-old singer dropped the vibrant pop-R&B track ‘The Weekend’ via 88rising, and is set to appear on the label’s upcoming ‘Head In The Clouds 3’ collaborative album. Its previous instalment, ‘Head In The Clouds II’, had also featured a number of K-pop artists such as Chung Ha and GOT7’s Jackson Wang.

The label also released an Instagram-themed lyric video for the English-language track on their official YouTube channel, featuring images of the South Korean songstress. “You only call me on the weekend / You only love me when we freakin’ / you got me jumpin’ off the deep end / You only call me on the, you only call me on the weekend,” BIBI sings on the chorus.

Additionally, BIBI and 88rising also partnered up with Samsung to create a “fun mode” music video for ‘The Weekend’. The new visual features the singer strutting through the streets of Seoul, decorated with dynamic AR outfits.

She had also personally selected her fans’ best looks submitted via social media to appear in the music video, which is viewable on 88rising’s IGTV.

‘The Weekend’ marks the second time BIBI has worked with the Asian-American label. Last month, she had featured on the track ‘Never Come Down’ with GOT7’s Mark Tuan on the soundtrack for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, which was executive produced by 88rising.

Over the year, BIBI has dropped several singles including ‘Eat My Love’ and last month’s ‘PADO’. She had also teamed up with Algerian-American R&B singer Lolo Zouai on a remix of the latter’s single ‘Galipette’ in August.

The musician was first discovered during her stint as a contestant on the reality television series The Fan. She then signed to Feel Ghood Music shortly after, and debuted in 2019 with her single titled ‘BINU’, quickly following up with her EP ‘The Manual For People Who Want To Love’. Earlier in May, she dropped her second EP ‘Life is a Bi…’ alongside the lead single ’BAD SAD AND MAD’.